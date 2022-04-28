FG declares May 2nd and 3rd public holiday to mark workers day and Eidul-Fitr celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd May, 2022 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Workers Day and EIdul-Fitr Celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. He congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration and commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

The Minister also congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. He called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).