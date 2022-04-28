Human rights activist, Kola Edokpayi has hailed popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie for embracing polygamy.

The speaker at Edo civil society group, Talakawa’s Parliament, who had earlier said polygamy is the only solution to extramarital affairs, commended the actor for having the ‘courage’ to reveal the identity of his second family.

Read his post below…

“Kudos to Yul Edochie for the courage to unmasked the identify of his second wife and handsome Son.”

“It is better to get a second wife legitimately and be happy than to subscribe to sidechickism and be pretending to be Saint Gabriel before your wife.

“Don’t expose yourself as a man to emotional servitude just to hypocritically please your wife at home

“I want to commend Yul Edochie for the bold and positive step he took to unmasked the identity of his second wife and handsome son to the world, this is a clear indication that he is a courageous and real man.

“I want to appeal to other men to follow the positive…