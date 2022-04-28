Old photos show Judy Austin Muoghalu posing with Yul Edochie and his father as far back as 2016, with her calling the actor her “best friend” and “teacher”

Old posts shared by Judy Austin Muoghalu show she’s been close to Yul Edochie as far back as 2016 and has been posting photos they took together on her Instagram account.

Today, Yul announced that he welcomed a child with actress Judy, who has featured in a number of movies with him.

Yul has been married to May Yul Edochie for over 17 years and they have 4 kids together so the announcement elicited strong reactions from Nigerians. Even May Yul Edochie reacted, telling Yul and Judy that God will judge them both for their actions. Read here

Though many are just becoming aware that the relationship between Yul and Judy was more than just a professional one, old photos now show that the pair have been close for years.

Posts shared by Judy in 2016 show her posing with Yul. She also featured in an advert with Yul in 2017 and posed with Yul’s father, Pete Edochie, in 2019.

In one of the posts, she called Yul her “best friend” and “great teacher”.

See the posts…