Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to ‘fly them to heaven’

Police in Ekiti have invited the Nigerian pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to ‘fly them to heaven’ for questioning.

Pastor Ade Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, was this week accused of convincing his church members to relocate to a camp in Ekiti State with him in order to “prepare for the end of the world” and also allegedly charging them N310k to ‘fly them to heaven. Read previous post here

On Wednesday April 27, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed to journalists in Ado-Ekiti that the pastor has been invited for questioning.

According to the police spokesperson, they invited Mr. Abraham “on the allegation of asking his members to part with N310,000 for them to prepare for the end of the world”.

He said they invited the pastor to clarify the claim which had gone viral on social media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a…