Prosecutors reopen probe into stabbing of Nigerian-American man by his white lover after Miami cops called it self-defense

Miami prosecutors have revived a probe into OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney, who fatally stabbed her boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli, in a luxury apartment earlier this month.

Lawyer Larry Handfield, who represents victim Christian Obumseli’s family, told The Post Wednesday, April 27, that the renewed push comes after authorities prematurely concluded that Clenney killed Obumseli in self-defense on April 3 at their apartment in Miami.

Obumseli’s relatives had initially been told that Clenney had been cleared and would not face charges, Handfield said.

Handfield said cops rushed to judgment in the case — in part because Clenney has “blonde hair and blue eyes”, The Post reports.

The attorney said new witnesses have now come forward in the case, including a prior boyfriend of Clenney who claimed she tried to stab him during a fight.

“All the family wants is an objective, fair investigation,” Handfield said, noting that Obumseli had no prior criminal…