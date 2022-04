Yul Edochie has taken to Instagram to hail himself.

The actor shocked his fans and angered his wife when he announced that he welcomed a child with actress Judy Austin Muoghalu.

Following the mixed reactions he received, he returned to Instagram today to hail himself for taking responsibility.

He wrote: “Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am.

“Ezedike!!! Na man you be.”