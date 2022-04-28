“This can’t be happening. I am going crazy”- Lady left heartbroken after discovering her fiancé got married to another lady three days after they spent time together

A Nigerian woman, Obia Ebere, has taken to social media to express her sadness after her fiancee secretly got married to another woman.

In a Twitter thread, Ebere said her lover was with her on the 16th and that three days later, he went on to marry someone else. She said she found out on social media and that even when she confronted him, he vehemently denied it and said he could never love any other woman apart from her.

A devastated Ebere said she found more photos of his wedding to the other lady on Facebook. She cursed the couple for bringing pain to her. Read her tweets below