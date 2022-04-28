WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury adamant he’s retired and ‘no amount of money’ will change his mind

WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has again reiterated that he is retiring from boxing, stressing that “no amount of money” will tempt him to change the decision.

This is coming days after the 33-year-old undefeated WBC heavyweight champion defeated fellow Briton Dillian Whyte via a sixth-round stoppage in front of a 94,000 crowd at Wembley.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, Fury said: “This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth – I’m done.

“Every good dog has its day. Like a great Roman leader said, there will always be somebody else to fight.

“When is enough enough? I’m happy, I’m healthy, I’ve still got my brains, I can still talk. I’ve got a beautiful wife, I’ve got six kids. I’ve got umpteen belts, I’ve got plenty of money. I’ve got success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?

“Boxing’s a very dangerous sport, you can be taken out with one punch as we’ve seen on Saturday night,…