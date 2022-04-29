My family is not in support. We are trying our best to console Mary

Uche Edochie, an elder brother of actor Yul Edochie, has come out to speak on the actor’s decision to take actress Judy Austin Moghalu, as a second wife after welcoming a son with her.

In his post, Uche pointed out that his family is not in support of Yul’s decision to take a second wife but they cannot make him to do otherwise since he is an adult. He said his family is at this time trying to console Mary, his first wife.

Uche also asked people not to be quick to judge his brother as women throw themselves at famous people “so bad that it is suffocating.”

”If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse.” he wrote

He concluded by saying his wishes his brother and his family ”luck.”

Read Uche’s post below