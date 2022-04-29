



Nigerians have taken to Twitter to recount how their parents came through for them when they suffered a heartbreak. It all started when a Nigerian man, Dayo, recounted how his parents flew to his area of residence to give him a shoulder when his girlfriend broke up with him. His story made other Nigerians share their own experiences. See their tweets below… The post Nigerians recount how their parents helped them get through their breakup appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information