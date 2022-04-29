Petition for Amber Heard to be dropped from ‘Aquaman 2’ passes 2M signatures

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has so far reached over 2.3million signatures as she faces her ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.

Depp, 58, had brought the $50million (£39million) defamation lawsuit after claiming Heard’s accusations of abuse against him are false. Heard is countersuing.

The trial, which has been going on for 12 days, is expected to last around seven weeks, after Depp alleged that Heard lied about being a victim of domestic abuse and implied he was the abuser in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Depp also alleged that Heard had in fact abused him during the course of their relationship and their 15-month marriage.

Incensed by the disclosure, fans have began calling for Heard to also be removed from Aquaman 2, in which she stars as the titular hero’s love interest Mera.

The DC sequel, directed by James Wan, wrapped filming in January and is set for release in March 2023. At the time of going to…