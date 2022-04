The terrorists that attacked Kaduna bound train have released a picture of the newly born girl delivered by one of the abducted passengers.

LIB had reported that the woman who was eight months pregnant when she and 62 other passengers were abducted on March 28, 2022, delivered the baby in the terrorists’ den.

It was gathered that the terrorists believed to be Ansaru, a breakaway of the Boko Haram sect, released the picture of the baby girl on Wednesday night, April 27.