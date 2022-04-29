U.S. confirms first human case of H5 bird flu

The United States on Thursday April 28, reported its first case of H5 bird flu in humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a Colorado resident in his 40s, tested positive for the H5 bird flu disease, marking the first known confirmed case of the flu in the country.

The Colorado Department of Public Health also said the infected person is largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue. The department said that the person was isolated and has been receiving the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu).

Dr Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said;

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low. “I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans.”

The CDC on its own part said;