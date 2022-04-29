



Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians should be thankful to God for not crossing the borders to look for food under the President Buhari-led government.



Adesina stated this in an article he published on Friday, April 29, titled ‘Akinwunmi Adesina strikes again’. Reacting to the recent visit of Adesina to the President, Adesina wrote;

“For those who look at only the downsides of things, under President Buhari, we can be thankful to God that we can feed ourselves, and not crossing the borders to look for food. All other things shall soon be added to us. Anytime he traverses the land, air or sea like a troubadour, he must bring good tidings. Each time the Nigerian President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) comes to see President Muhammadu Buhari, he never comes empty-handed. He must bring goodies and goodies for his home country,” he said.



Tuesday this week was not different. Dr Akinwumi Adesina, former Minister of Agriculture, came on a…





Source: Linda Ikeji