We’re not recruiting, beware of fraudsters– DSS tells Nigerians

The Department of State Services has warned Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters as they are not recruiting.
DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya told the general public in a statement released on Friday April 29, that the service does not recruit online, nor does it sell job application forms or demand money from job seekers before recruiting.
It read;
“The Department of State Services wishes to notify the public that it is not currently recruiting.
“It also uses this opportunity to reiterate that it does not recruit online, sell job application forms or demand money from prospective employees (when and if it recruits).
“The public is, by this notice, advised, for the umpteenth time, to be wary of fraudsters who operate fake and misleading websites designed to fleece them.
“Interested candidates are advised to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its State Commands, other Formations nationwide, official website.”
Source: Linda Ikeji