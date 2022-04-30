2023: I’ll appoint minister for ‘stomach infrastructure’ if elected President

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he will appoint a “Minister of Stomach Infrastructure” if he emerges president of Nigeria.

Mr. Fayose made this known while speaking with journalists after his appearance before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Screening Committee in Abuja, on Friday May 29. The panel screened 17 aspirants in Abuja.

The former governor said that when the committee asked him about his stomach infrastructure policy while he was governor of Ekiti State, he made it very clear that it would be part of his policies if he emerged president.

“I made it clear that I will have a minister for stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people,” he stated.

He, however, added that as much as tarring roads and providing other infrastructure is good, that would not be sufficient for hungry citizens.

“So, for me, stomach infrastructure is part of being supportive of the ordinary Nigerian. Stomach…