Parents may face murder charges after their disabled daughter was found ‘melted’ into couch

A father and mother may face murder charges after their disabled daughter’s body was found “melted” into their living room couch and covered in her own waste.

Lacey Ellen Fletcher, who is disabled, likely suffered “at least a decade of medical neglect,” according to reports.

Her body was found partially naked, sitting upright on a couch “covered in feces from head to toe” and “had insects all over her body” in her home in Slaughter, Louisiana, in January, East Feliciana Parish coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III told DailyMail.com.

Lacey weighed only 96 pounds and allegedly had pressure ulcers, or bedsores, that went all the way down to her bone.

“The scene was sickening. I’ve seen some horrible things in my life but nothing like this,” said Bickham, a 30-year practicing physician.

He estimated that Lacey was likely sitting sunken into a hole she had made in the couch after not moving from it, possibly for years.

“It’s unconscionable, something you…