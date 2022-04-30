Police arrest notorious criminal who killed 15 people including female corps member in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a dreaded criminal who allegedly killed over 15 people in the state, including a female corps member, Chinwendu Lovina Ezeh.

The suspect, Malachi Uwem, 24, is said to be serial killer and leader of a notorious armed robbery gang which specialises in robbing Point of Sales (POS) operators and filling stations.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko Macdon, in a statement in Uyo on Thursday, said the suspects were traced to their hideouts at Ikang in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State where they were arrested after a shootout with police operatives.

“The said Malachi and (the) gang have killed over 15 persons and have left some of his victims permanently maimed,” the PPRO stated.

Macdon said some victims are still in the hospital, while others have shut down their businesses because of huge losses.

The police spokesperson said slain NYSC corps member died last week at a hospital in…