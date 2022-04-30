Unite your polygamous home first

OAP DaddyFreeze has asked actor Yul Edochie to first unite his polygamous family before coming to ask Nigerians to unite for his presidential bid.

Yul broke the internet this week after he announced he had picked actress, Judy Moghalu as his second wife and that they have welcomed a son together. This morning, he shared a post on his Instagram page asking Nigerians to unite and help him buy his presidential form.

Freeze took to his Instagram page to tackle Yul. See what he wrote below