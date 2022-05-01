Gunmen kill soldier at checkpoint, five others in restaurant in Anambra (video)

Unknown gunmen have killed a soldier and five other persons in Anaocha and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

It was gathered that five of the victims were killed at a restaurant in Obiofia village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South.

The assailants, armed with automatic rifles, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, invaded a military checkpoint in Agulu on Saturday and opened fire on soldiers, killing one in the process.

A source told Punch that the gunmen carried out the operation with over three exotic vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the owners.

“They confronted the soldiers for over 10 minutes, causing residents of the area to scamper to safety, and after a long gun battle, the men overpowered the soldiers, and they had to withdraw,” the source narrated.

“The assailants did not cover their faces, and they were shouting on top of their voices. We saw them; some people even tried to make videos, but everyone was afraid not to be…