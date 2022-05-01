“I will sort out any issues in my family amicably” Yul Edochie tells those expressing concerns about him taking a second wife

Yul Edochie has assured that he will sort out the issues in his family after he received backlash for impregnating his colleague and taking her as a second wife.

The actor wrote on Instagram that any issues arising in his family is his “personal problem” which will be sorted out “amicably.”

This comes after he received heat when he asked Nigerians to donate to buy him a form to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

In response, OAP, Daddy Freeze told him to unite his “polygamous home first” before coming out to ask for a chance to govern Nigeria.