Police arrest three suspected kidnappers trying to procure AK-47 riffle in Bayelsa

Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Bayelsa State Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Yenegoa.

Spokesman of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, in a statement on Saturday April 30, said the suspects Emmanuel Ebisco, 38, Williams Zikena,39, Ekparola Okumo,35, were arrested at their hideout at Biogbolo community in Yenagoa, following a tip-off that they wanted to procure an AK-47 riffle to carry out a kidnap.

He said operatives recovered one 9mm ammunition, Red Toyota Camry with mutilated plate number and N1million Naira cash from the suspects.

“The suspects have volunteered useful information and are assisting the Police in its investigation. They will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.” he added.