Police to invite lady who claimed she was paid N1.1m for sleeping with a dog





The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that the Nigerian lady who claimed she was paid N1.1 million to sleep with a dog in a viral TikTok video will be invited for questioning. The TikTok with user ID @Veegodess has been trending on social media after saying there is no big deal about bestiality. In a video she shared online, the lady claimed she slept with a dog and got N1.1 million. “What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog, I didn’t kill somebody. You, in your life, you have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7million before?she said in the video shared After so much backlash, she came out to say she was only ''catching cruise'', a slang for joking.However, in a chat with newsmen, Olumuyiwa asked the public to help the police with information on how to apprehend the ladies involved in the ''Unnatural offense.'' ''I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in Unnatural offences…







Source: Linda Ikeji

