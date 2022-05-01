Russian state TV simulates launching a nuclear strike on Europe that would take just 200 seconds and leave ‘no survivors’ (Video))

Russian State TV has released footage showing a mock nuclear attack on Europe claiming it will leave ‘no survivors’ and will take only 200 seconds.

The State TV which is controlled by the government has been dishing out propaganda since the Russian invasion began, and during the TV show recreated nuclear blasts on three European capitals, claiming the missiles would hit Paris, Berlin, and London in just three minutes.

The TV hosts were reacting to comments from the UK’s Armed Forces Minister saying he supported Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s infrastructure.

Chairman of the nationalist Rodina party, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, pondered what would happen if Putin launched nuclear weapons against the UK, saying: ‘One Sarmat missile and the British Isles will be no more.’

Producers on the show displayed a map seeming to suggest missiles could be launched from Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave between Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.

It suggested the nuclear missiles could reach…