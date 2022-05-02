Anambra PDP ward delegates elections successfully concluded

The 2022 Primary Election Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for Anambra State has upheld the results of the May 1 ward delegates elections congresses in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Jibrin Ahmed who made the clarification in a letter to the national secretariat of the PDP, denied cancelling results of the election saying the processes were smooth and successfully conducted under a free and fair atmosphere.

The Committee which has Engr Ogbonna Victor as secretary and Captain Frank Ntima, Hon. Amara Ogbu and Bar Azubuike Odoh as members, said it was after conducting the election, that some people broke into the venue and after failing to snatch the result sheets from them compelled them to announce that the election has been cancelled.

He explained: ‘We got to the party secretariat at about 11am in the morning and addressed the party members and stakeholders present, thereafter, we distributed the electoral materials including the original results sheets to…