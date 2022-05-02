Gunmen kill two brothers, 2 others in Anambra communities

Gunmen have killed four people including two brothers in Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

The latest development is coming few days after gunmen killed five people at a beer parlour in Osumenyi, Nnewi South.

The brothers identified as Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi and Nnajiofor Modobi, of the same parents, were killed in Ukpor, the Headquarters of Nnewi South on Monday, May 2.

Two others were murdered along Udorji Road, beside St. Mary’s Church, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo on Monday May 2.

Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi popularly known as Obere was a former Youth Chairman in Ukpor community.

It was gathered that the gunmen first killed Nnajiofor right in their house when they invaded their home in the wee hours of Monday, after which they blindfolded and abducted Godwin, whom they also eventually killed close to Utuh Junction and dumped his corpse in the middle of the road.

Trending videos from the scenes of the incident shows the…