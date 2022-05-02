Terrorists release son of elder statesman, Professor Ango Abdullahi

Terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train have freed Sadik, the son of elder statesman and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) convener, Professor Ango Abdullahi.

According to The Nation, a family member of the abducted train passengers confirmed that Sadik Ango Abdullahi was released on Friday April 29, after extensive negotiation.

Sadik is the only son between Prof Abdullahi and late former minister, Hajiya Jummai Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba.

The publication gathered that ransom was paid before his release though the actual amount could not be ascertained.

The family source said Sadik was identified by friends and relations when the terrorists released pictures of the 62 abducted train passengers.

It was further learnt that the terrorists never knew that the son of the highly respected elder in the north was among the abducted passengers.

“You see, that’s why we are very careful now. Negotiations between the government and the terrorists…