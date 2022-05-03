Blame PDP if presidency doesn’t go to South – APC Chieftain and Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu





Mr Osita Okechukwu, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director-General (DG) of Voice of Nigeria (VON) has asked Nigerians to hold the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) responsible if a southerner doesn’t clinch the 2023 presidency.

Reacting to PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum and Afenifere’s condemnation of APC’s indecision to zone the 2023 presidency to the South, Okechukwu noted that the APC has taken note of PDP’s desperation to prey on President Muhammadu Buhari’s twelve million vote bank.

According to him, APC as a political party has to fine-tune its strategies for the 2023 general elections.

“Although one isn’t holding the brief for our distinguished national Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, one’s little understanding is that the leadership of our great party, is watching closely the desperation and antics of our elder sister political party, the PDP. “They want to capture power, by all means, indeed using Machiavellian tactics. We all…





Source: Linda Ikeji