Body of young woman found dumped on road in Jos





A young lady identified as Francisca Choji has been found dead in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The corpse of the young woman said to be in her early 20s, was found dumped at Rayfield Resort area of Jos South on Sunday night, May 1. Ms Choji described herself as a "dancer, model, singer, and actress" in her Facebook bio. Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, however, LIB gathered that the deceased was a resident of Cabon, Gada Biyu in Plateau State. The incident happened few months after the murder of two young women, Plangnan Solomon and Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of the University of Jos, UNIJOS. Meanwhile, friends of the deceased have taken to social media to mourn her. One Kenny Joy, wrote: "If we had the courage to question God we will ask him just one word which is"why"but it is not in our place to do so, he knows all that, I still can't live with this but then I have no choose, we miss and will always miss you rest on…







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information