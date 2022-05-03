Comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has celebrated his first daughter, Amy, who turned a year older today, May 3.

He shared lovely photos of himself with the beautitiful birthday girl on Instagram along with a stern warning to boys.

“Happy Birthday to my lovely daughter, the apple of my right eye. Wishing you the very best today and forever. Daddy loves you,” the proud father wrote.

“P.S From the look of things, these guns won’t help me. I need to get myself a nuclear bomb…so parents please warn your sons.” he joked.