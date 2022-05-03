It is Cost-Effective to Prevent Than to Treat Malaria

Mortein insecticide has identified prevention as one of the major cost-effective ways against the spread of malaria in Nigeria. In line with this year’s world malaria day theme, “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria”, Mortein partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health through National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and other stakeholders to upscale awareness, action, and sustain the commitment for the elimination of malaria in Nigeria.

World Malaria Day is an international annual event commemorated by Mortein and the Reckitt team in the quest to eradicate malaria from Nigeria, and Africa.



Speaking at the press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan, said community engagement and collaborations are part of numerous consumer engagement activities by the company to stem the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria with the Mortein’s Fight to End Malaria campaign. He…