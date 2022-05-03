Married man and his lover die during car sex romp in Lagos

A married man and his lover who were having sex in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) have been found dead at Jakande Estate in Isolo, Lagos.

The Nation reported that neighbors discovered that the pair had died on Sunday May 1, after noticing that the car had been on all through Saturday night, April 30.

The man has been identified as Koyejo and he is said to have picked up his unnamed lover at Isolo while heading to his family house at Jakande Estate.

The married IT engineer who lives with his wife at Surulere, reportedly called his friends to tell them he was around and subsequently bought suya before parking at Double Star Junction to have some fun inside the car.

A source told the publication that they became curious after discovering that his vehicle with registration number EPE666GE, had been on from Saturday night to Sunday night and in the same spot.

The source said;