Nigerian man residing abroad shares screenshots of the conversation he had with his wife’s boyfriend telling him to divorce her so he can take over

A Nigerian man residing abroad has posted screenshots of his Whatsapp conversation with a man who he claims to be his wife’s boyfriend.
The man who shared the chats on Facebook said he travelled abroad six years ago, leaving his wife and children in Nigeria. He tracked her phone and discovered she had been seeing a certain Segun and had even sent him divorce papers.
The man decided to reach out to the said Segun to leave his wife alone but the response he got was quite surprising.
He posted the screenshots on a closed Facebook page and wrote
”Please Guys
I need Una assistance,this guy dey threaten my life after having affair with my wife
My wife lawyer sent me a divorcee letter thru mail since I no dey Nigeria cos of him
I no want divorcee Abeg ,make una help me bef this guy make he leave my wife alone ,I want her back fully
After I don send ham text messages, calls without positive response,I chat ham up this morning ,this was his response
Na him make me bring ham…
Source: Linda Ikeji