Your Pastor is not your boyfriend/girlfriend. Don’t expect your pastor to call you every day to check on you

A Nigerian clergywoman has asked people to stop expecting their pastors to call them every day or solve all their lives’ problems as they are neither their boyfriends nor girlfriends.
In a Twitter thread, Pastor Vanessa stated that a pastor’s role is to make his members progress and have joy in the faith. She stressed that pastors have their own problems too.
Her tweets read;
”Your Pastor is not your boyfriend/girlfriend! Should your Pastor be loving? Yes, all believers should show love and warmth. But don’t expect your pastor to call you everyday to check in on you, solve all your life problems and make you feel good. It’s simply not his job.
Your Pastor’s primary role in your life is for your progress and joy in the faith. This is achieved when you sit under his/her teachings and allow it bear fruit in your life. Be kind to your Pastors. They are as human as you are. They have needs like you.
Don’t kill your Pastors with your selfishness. They have families, they have…
Source: Linda Ikeji