‘Barbaric act’- President Buhari condemns beheading of Nigerian Army couple in Imo

President Buhari has condemned the beheading of two soldiers in Imo state.

LIB had earlier shared the story of an army couple, Gloria Matthew and Audu Linus, who were beheaded over the weekend by gunmen in Imo. The couple had visited the state to perform their traditional marriage rites when they were attacked by the gunmen who shot at them before beheading them and shared photos and videos of their decapitated bodies on social media. Read here.

In a statement released this evening by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari condemned the act, describing it as an ”Alien and barbaric act”.