Footballer Santi Mina sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexual abuse

Spanish football star, Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

The 26-year-old Celta Vigo forward, who has scored 84 goals in over 300 appearances in the LaLiga, will have to serve time if his appeal is unsuccessful.

During the verdict on Wednesday May 4, Mina was cleared of the sexual aggression charge he was also facing, which is associated with intimidation or violence against the victim.

Celta said they have removed the player from their squad until the appeal process is over.

They also opened disciplinary proceedings to determine the options the club can take.

Mina went on trial on March 28 at Almeria’s Provincial Court along with friend David Goldar, who plays for second division Spanish side Union Deportiva Ibiza.

The footballer was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a caravan outside a nightclub in the holiday resort of Mojacar near Almeria in June 2017.

The state prosecutor was…