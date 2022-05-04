Gunmen kill policeman at Imo checkpoint and chop off his manhood

Gunmen attacked a security checkpoint at Agwa in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, and killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police, identified as Ukam Efut.

The gunmen who killed the police officers on Tuesday evening May 3, also chopped off his manhood and fled with it.

A resident of the community told Punch that the gunmen met the policeman and his colleagues at a checkpoint and opened fire on them.

The source said;