Gunmen kill policeman at Imo checkpoint and chop off his manhood

Gunmen attacked a security checkpoint at Agwa in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, and killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police, identified as Ukam Efut.
The gunmen who killed the police officers on Tuesday evening May 3, also chopped off his manhood and fled with it.
A resident of the community told Punch that the gunmen met the policeman and his colleagues at a checkpoint and opened fire on them.
The source said;
“Unknown gunmen killed a police officer at Agwa Police Divisional Headquarters, Agwa, Oguta LGA, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at about 4pm. The deceased officer Ukam Efut and two others were at a certain checking point, as usual, where they mounted a roadblock and were collecting money from illegal oil dealers (bunkering).
“Mr Ukam, the deceased officer, was shot dead and his penis cut off by his killers and made away with the penis. One of the other two officers sustained wounds on his face.
“We call the place he was shot dead Okpo-efi…
Source: Linda Ikeji