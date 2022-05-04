‘I didn’t say that’ – Cristiano Ronaldo denies alleged message to Man United fans

Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished suggestions he told fans “I’m not finished” after helping his club defeat Brentford on Monday night, April 2.

Ronaldo scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season during Man United’s 3-0 home win against Brentford by sending home a 61st-minute penalty.

United are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification, and it has been suggested that Ronaldo will seek a move in the summer transfer window because he wouldn’t want to miss out on Champions league football.

But after the final whistle on Monday it seemed like Ronaldo was signifying he planned to stay at the club beyond this season.

After the game, Ronaldo joined the rest of his team-mates in a lap of honour to mark the Red Devils’ final home fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.

As he was walking , Ronaldo, 37 could be seen talking into the camera at one stage.