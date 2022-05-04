If your man is a booty lover, he’s a chronic cheat

Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has said men who love women’s “backside” are chronic cheats.

Pretty Mike in an Instagram post he shared, wondered if women think such men will keep it in their pants for just one person with “the consistent emergence of new booties, varying in all shapes, colors,sizes,cuts and curves”.

He wrote;

I just want to state a simple truth that would be beneficial to your mental health and peace of mind as an honest lover. Listen up!

If your man is a backside/backyard lover, I mean if your man likes Big Yansh”… just know that he’s a chronic cheat, no statistics is needed for proof. Infact! If he’s with you because of your bumbum, know that he can never be redeemed from cheating.

Have you seen what is out there? With the consistent emergence of new booties, varying in all shapes, colors,sizes,cuts and curves…you really think your man would keep it in his pants for just you? Are you kidding? Know this and know peace! Never think he’s…