



Sir David Osagie has died. The actor, who usually plays the role of a king in movies, died just hours after he was on a movie set. His colleagues, who took to Instagram to share the sad news of his demise, said he was on set yesterday, May 3, only for them to hear of his death this morning. Tributes have started pouring in from his colleagues. See more photos of him on set below. The post Nollywood actor Sir David Osagie dies suddenly hours after filming on set appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information