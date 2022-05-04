Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his friend’s twin daughters

Justice Abiola Soladoye of a Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, today May 4 sentenced a pastor, Michael Oliseh, to life imprisonment for defiling his friend’s 12-year-old twin daughters.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye described Mr. Oliseh, who’s the assistant Pastor of the Anointed Chosen Vessel Ministry in Okota, Lagos, as a “serial rapist” who took turns defiling his friend’s daughters. She held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charges of defilement against the convict beyond any reasonable doubt.

In her judgment, the court held that “His conduct is unbecoming of a pastor. Having been found guilty as charged with the two offenses, the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.’’ she said

She said that the sentences should run concurrently and that his name is entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.

The presiding judge also berated the parents of the victims…