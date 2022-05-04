Police arrest nine suspected kidnappers in Ekiti forest





The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested nine suspected kidnappers allegedly terrorising the state. The State Police of Commissioner, CP Moronkeji Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement issued by spokesperson of the command, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Tuesday, May 2, said the suspects were arrested in a forest at Ago Aduloju in Ado-Ekiti, following a tip off from members of the public. Those arrested were: Hassan Mesaje, Dagogo Nadahi, Saidi Laun, Abubakar Usman, Lawal Abdullahi, Usman Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed, Usman Abubakar and Dahiru Adamu. The statement said some members of the criminal gang fled during the operation, assuring that the police were on their trail. Explaining how the operation was undertaken, the CP said following intelligence gathering and surveillance activities, the Command operatives, on 29th of April, 2022, at about 1pm bombarded the sprawling forest at Ago Aduloju, along Ijan road, in Ado-Ekiti , where the hoodlums attacked the operatives with dangerous…







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information