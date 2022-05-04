“When shall I see my class?” University of Benin students protest ASUU strike which has lasted for almost 3 months

ASUU should please call off the strike and let our children resume classes. Their demands can never be met by the govt 100% except they want all federal institutions closed permanently. That is reality! Sectors like health, infrastructure, power, energy, security, food, other areas of education also need urgent attention. They should please call off the strike and propose a long term planning process where their demands will be achieved. Perhaps, a private/partnership scheme with the govt will gradually may gradually suffice over time. But if they’re hoping to get all their demands once then it’s a never ending story.

