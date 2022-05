Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, has posed a question to ladies who dress seductively to church and then dance sensually as well. In hia post he shared on Instagram, he asked if these ladies are ''hired assassins". The post “Are you a hired assassin?- Clergyman Mike Bamiloye asks ladies who dress seductively and dance sensually in church appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information