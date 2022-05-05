Cross dresser beaten in Lagos (video)

By
Headliners
-
1



Cross dresser beaten in LagosA yet-to-be identified cross dresser has reportedlybeen beaten by touts in Lagos state.  Eyewitnesses said he was fixing his lashes in a shop, before a mob dragged him out and went beat him up.  Here's the video below……..      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by LaVida Spa Massage (@lavida_spa)     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by DATSWASUP (@datswasup)



Source: Linda Ikeji

