Diego Maradona’s famous ‘Hand of God’ shirt sells for over £7m at auction

The shirt worn by Argentina and Napoli legend, Diego Maradona while he helped defeat England with two of most famous goals in football history has sold at auction for over £7million.

Maradona wore the bright blue strip as he scored the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal early in the second half of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against the Three Lions of England.

In the match, Maradona jumped and touched the ball beyond Peter Shilton with his fist – which the referee didn’t see to put Argentina ahead, later saying the goal was made “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

Minutes later, Maradona aged 25 at the time, scored what many believe to be the greatest goal of all time, starting his run from in his own half and dribbling several English players before scoring.

The goal has been dubbed the ‘Goal of the Century’ by FIFA.

After the game, Maradona swapped shirts with England midfield player Steve Hodge, who continued to own it while…