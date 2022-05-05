In 2050 if we are not careful, Nigeria will become the most populous country in the world – National Population Commission

The National Population Commission (NPC) has warned that by 2050 Nigeria could be the most populous nation on earth.

According to Dr Mohammed Abdulmalik Durunguwa, the NPC commissioner, overpopulation is a time bomb in Nigeria and may explode in 2050.

Dr Durunguwa noted that the nation’s population can’t be compared to the slim resources at its disposal therefore it could be very hard to cater for the entire population.



Speaking to Journalists at the NUJ Secretariat, Kaduna on Thursday, May 5, he said youths that are involved in criminal activities are all products of overpopulation that isn’t being managed well.



“The challenge we have at hand as a Nation is our population. We are doing everything possible at the national population Commission to change our narratives else in 2050 if we are not careful, Nigeria will become the most populous country in the world because Nigeria’s population is growing more than geometrics, compared to the resources we have and that is why…