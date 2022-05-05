Man jailed for life for murdering his ex and torching her body after persuading her to pole dance for him

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 23 years to life for murdering his ex-girlfriend after persuading her to perform a pole dance for him.

According to Mail Online, Louise Rump, 29, had agreed to the dance for her ex Habib Jackson in her flat in the village of Bedfordshire as they had been involved in a relationship that ended a year ago.

St Albans crown court heard how Mr. Jackson, a security guard, had wanted to rekindle a relationship with her but she did not feel the same.

Mum of two Ms. Rump was described as ‘full of life’ and was last seen alive on the morning of October 16, 2020, when she dropped her daughter off at school.

At 11.15am that day Mr. Jackson of Toddington, Beds was seen on CCTV heading to Rump’s address in Plewes Court, Kensworth, Beds where he had planned to meet her.

Judge Michael Kay said: ‘The killing was driven by jealousy, rage and an element of sexual frustration,’ as he punched Rump in the face several times before strangling…