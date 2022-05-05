Man who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon

U.S. Authorities have arrested the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage during the “Netflix is a Joke” Festival on Tuesday night.

23-year-old Isaiah Lee was booked and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon after the LAPD allege he jumped on stage at the Hollywood Bowl, pointed a replica handgun with a knife blade attached, and tackled Chappelle. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

Chappelle was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke event when the attacker charged onto the stage and tackled the comedian before being dragged off by security. An unfazed Chappelle continued with his set, joking: ‘It was a trans man’.

The attacker was later seen getting treatment from paramedics for a badly injured arm before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show at the Hollywood Bowl wearing a sheriff’s hat, rushed on stage to help detain the attacker.

Chris Rock, who later performed at the event last…