Simon Cowell, 62, set to tie the knot with fiancée Lauren Silverman, 44, next month

Simon Cowell is reportedly set to tie the knot with his fiancee Lauren Silverman next month.

According to The Sun, the Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, has set the date for June and their son Eric, eight, will be ‘front and centre’.

A source told the publication: ‘Simon cannot wait to have Lauren as his wife and didn’t see the point in delaying it. He has taken charge of the planning and the date has been set for June.

‘The ceremony is going to take place in London, with their son Eric front and centre, naturally.

‘It’s been a long time coming and now Simon wants to get Lauren up the aisle as quickly as he can.’

Simon Cowell proposed to his socialite girlfriend Lauren, 44, on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

He said he decided to propose to his long-time girlfriend in January after feeling like they were already engaged while living together during lockdown. He also described the Covid-19 pandemic as a ‘make or break’ moment for relationships and said lockdown…